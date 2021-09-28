Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Sector welfare association calls on Purohit with MC, CHB issues

Two separate letters regarding MC, CHB issues written by general secretary of sector welfare association were handed to Banwarilal Purohit
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh has asked UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit that a one-time settlement fee be charged for need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Bard flats. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A delegation of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) called on Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday to talk over the issues related to the municipal corporation (MC) and the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

Two separate letters regarding these issues written by FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia were handed over to Purohit with the residents’ problems. The letter on CHB issues mentioned how the implementation of need-based changes was a pending issue. FOSWAC has asked that a one-time settlement fee be charged for the changes and conversion of leasehold flats to freehold be done at the allotment rates and not at the current rates, which have increased manifold.

In the letter regarding the MC issues FOSWAC, which claims to represent 74 resident welfare associations in the city, the new garbage collection system has been highlighted, how residents have to pay around three times the charges for garbage collection without any value addition and how the charges were now kitchen-wise and not plot-wise. Issues of charges being levied on vacant houses were also flagged. FOSWAC has also maintained that garbage collection should be handed back to the RWAs and they will run the system better.

The garbage dump in Dadumajra and the increased water costs were also highlighted. FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu, chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta and general secretary discussed these matters with Purohit who said that he would look into it.

