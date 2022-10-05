Chandigarh sees surge in dengue cases, 200 infected in 20 days

The city is seeing a surge in dengue cases after intense rainfall in September, with 196 people contracting the vector-borne disease over the last 20 days.

As many as 11 cases were confirmed on October 3 alone. So far, this year, the UT health department has confirmed 325 dengue cases, a 316% increase from cases logged last year in the same time period.

Last year, due to late onset of monsoon, only 78 dengue cases were reported till October 3, while the dengue tally for the year was 1,596. Three people had succumbed to the virus last year, while no fatalities have been reported this year.

As many as 265 city residents had contracted the virus 2020, 286 in 2019 and 301 in 2018. Notably, Chandigarh had reported 1,951 dengue cases in 2017, the highest tally since 2015.

With the onset of dengue season, the health department has geared up field activities for its prevention and control. Health teams have been formed to check the breeding of dengue larvae and are conducting house-to-house inspections.

“The health department has already started field activities to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. They are going door-to-door to check houses, grounds and offices and are also issuing challans where mosquito larvae have been spotted,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

278 people challaned

A total of 278 challans have been issued to residents so far, after larvae were found on their properties. Besides, the health department has also issued 9,700 notices and 210 show-cause notices, Dr Singh said, adding regular fogging is done throughout the year, especially before and after monsoon season.

Deputy director (administration) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research spokesperson Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said, “The hospital has logged around 150 cases so far. Most cases are being reported from Chandigarh. Critical patients are being admitted to the communicable disease isolation ward, emergency ward, emergency, out-patient department, intensive care unit (ICU), and medical wards, as and when required and as per availability.”