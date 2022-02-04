Chandigarh: Senior citizen loses 4.3 lakh to KYC fraud

A senior citizen lost ₹4.34 lakh to an online fraudster in name of updating KYC for his mobile SIM card. In his complaint, Jagbir Singh Dhillon, 83, of Sector 35, Chandigarh, who retired as Commandant, BSF, told the police that on January 30, he received an SMS asking him to complete KYC, otherwise his SIM would be suspended within 24 hours. The message mentioned a customer care number asking him to call immediately, but he ignored it. Dhillon told the police that the next day he received a call from a person identifying himself as an employee of Airtel.

The caller asked him to install an anydesk app on his mobile, which was done following which he was asked to pay ₹10 charges through a debit card. He made the payment, but the caller told him that the payment was unsuccessful, so he was asked to make payment using another card. Dhillon asked his son to make the payment which was done and later ₹9,000 were deducted from his son’s account.

Dhillon said on January 31 and February 1, he received a call from a person identifying as an employee of a bank who sent him an SBI quick support file through WhatsApp that was downloaded on the mobile. Dhillon on February 1 went to check with his bank and found that two instalments of ₹2 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh were debited from his account. Acting on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC in Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh.

Other short stories

Looking for job, 18-year-old duped of ₹1.8 lakh

In search of a job, an 18-year-old lost ₹1.8 lakh to fraudsters. In her complaint, Nisha Yadav, 18, a resident of MLA flat Haryana, Sector 3, Chandigarh, told the police that on August 28, 2021, she got a call from a person identifying as an employee of an online job portal, naukri.com, and asked her to get enrolled online. The person asked her to deposit ₹2,900 online as the registration fee, which she did. She said again after two days she got a call asking her to deposit more money in the name of training. The accused at different intervals asked her to deposit different amounts with the assurance that the same were refundable. She ended up paying ₹1.80 lakh. The accused later asked her to deposit more money to get a refund. She told the police the money was transferred from an account in her mother’s name. Acting on her complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered in police station sector 3, Chandigarh.

₹12.65 lakh fraudulently withdrawn from bank account

Rahul Rawat, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, in his complaint to the police said he had gone to Axis Bank to withdraw money from his father’s account. He said his father was unwell so he had gone to the bank on January 31, but was told that there is no money in the account. On checking with his father, Rahul said his father had an FD of ₹15 lakh in the account.

On checking the bank statement, it came to their notice that ₹12.65 lakh was withdrawn from the account between January 28 and January 31. Acting on his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

