Chandigarh: Serial killer cabbie to remain behind bars for rest of his life

A special fast-track court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to serial killer cabbie Monu Kumar, 40, for the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman in February 2024, marking his third such sentence. He is already serving life sentences in two other rape and murder cases.

Already serving life terms in 2 other rape and murder cases. (HT File)

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Additional sessions judge Dr Yashika sentenced Kumar, an Uttar Pradesh native, to life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with a fine of ₹50,000. In case of default of payment, he will undergo another six months in prison. Under Section 376-E of the IPC, which provides punishment for repeat offenders, he was sentenced to imprisonment for life till the remainder of his natural life. The two sentences will run concurrently.

The court, however, rejected the prosecution’s plea for the death penalty, holding that the case did not meet the “rarest of rare” criteria required for capital punishment.

The victim, an Uttar Pradesh native, had gone missing from her Mohali residence on February 27, 2024. After searching for her for hours, her husband had lodged a missing person’s complaint the next morning. Police had later discovered her semi-naked body in the forest area. During investigation, police found that Kumar, who was already in custody in connection with the Maloya rape-murder case (see box), had allegedly confessed to killing the woman and stealing her silver anklet.

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{{^usCountry}} No chance convict is incapable of reform: Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No chance convict is incapable of reform: Court {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgments in Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab, and Machhi Singh and others vs State of Punjab, the court observed that life imprisonment is the rule and the death penalty an exception, to be imposed only in the rarest of rare cases. It said there was no material before it to conclude that life imprisonment would be futile or that Kumar was incapable of reform or rehabilitation. The court also took into account his age and family antecedents. A resident of the now-razed Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 West, he is the father of two daughters, but separated from his wife and children since 2011.

DNA evidence clinched case

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The sentencing order records that the prosecution relied heavily on scientific evidence from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The CFSL report found DNA samples on the deceased’s T-shirt, petticoat and top, while human blood was detected on several exhibits, including the woman’s clothes and Kumar’s jeans.

The court noted that the DNA profile generated from the deceased’s T-shirt was consistent with Kumar’s DNA profile. The DNA profile recovered from blood stains on Kumar’s jeans was found to be consistent with the DNA profile of the deceased. Describing the scientific evidence as “clinching and conclusive”, the court said the prosecution evidence could not be rebutted by Kumar. It held that the evidence proved that he had raped the woman.

The court also noted Kumar’s claim that he was drunk on the day of the incident and, while intoxicated, took the woman to the Sector 54 jungle area, where he raped and killed her. The court observed that the motive in the case was the “lust of the accused”.

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