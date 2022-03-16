Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh set to identify land for housing people with mental disabilities
chandigarh news

Chandigarh set to identify land for housing people with mental disabilities

In a meeting of the executive committee of Indira Holiday Home Society, chaired by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, here on Tuesday, the prospect for creating an interim arrangement for such persons within the Indira Holiday Home was also considered
Till a designated building for people with mental disabilities comes up on a vacant land, the administration can use Indira Holiday Home and Cheshire home in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration will identify land for creating a dedicated facility for housing people with mental disabilities.

In a meeting of the executive committee of Indira Holiday Home Society, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, here on Tuesday, the prospect for creating an interim arrangement for such persons within the Indira Holiday Home was also considered. Till a designated building for people with mental disabilities comes up on a vacant land, the administration can use Indira Holiday Home and Cheshire home, said Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare & women & child development.

“We had a range of discussions on the issue. Several suggestions and recommendations were discussed in the executive body, and these will now be submitted before the Punjab governor and UT administrator for his consideration,” said Pawar.

A group of parents, for a long time, have been demanding a serenity therapeutic village at Indira Holiday Home. While the administration will be not be creating such a facility in Indira Holiday Home, it would construct a new facility, likely to be known as ‘Group Home for Mentally Ill Persons’ in the city. It will have professional psycho-social support and recreational facilities to enhance the overall quality of life for mentally challenged children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP