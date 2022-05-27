Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court

Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works.

Submitting a detailed status report before the division bench of chief justice Ravi Shakar Jha and justice Arun Palli, the UT administration shared the blueprint of the proposed road from Sector 48.

In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation (PIL) by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.

The administration apprised the court that on its directions, a meeting of all stakeholders was held and it had been agreed to construct a road to the airport from Sector 48, which will serve as an alternative and shorter route from Chandigarh.

To proceed further with the planning and execution of this route, the concurrence/NOC/proactive involvement of the Airport Authority of India, defence authority and Punjab government will be required, since some land fell within Punjab, it was submitted.

The Indian Air Force informed the court that as CAT-3 facility was not viable at the airport, the CAT-2 system will be upgraded for better visibility on the runway amid heavy fog.