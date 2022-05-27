Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court

Submitting a detailed status report before the division bench of chief justice Ravi Shakar Jha and justice Arun Palli, the UT administration shared the blueprint of the proposed road from Sector 48
In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. (HT file photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works.

Submitting a detailed status report before the division bench of chief justice Ravi Shakar Jha and justice Arun Palli, the UT administration shared the blueprint of the proposed road from Sector 48.

In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation (PIL) by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.

The administration apprised the court that on its directions, a meeting of all stakeholders was held and it had been agreed to construct a road to the airport from Sector 48, which will serve as an alternative and shorter route from Chandigarh.

To proceed further with the planning and execution of this route, the concurrence/NOC/proactive involvement of the Airport Authority of India, defence authority and Punjab government will be required, since some land fell within Punjab, it was submitted.

RELATED STORIES

The Indian Air Force informed the court that as CAT-3 facility was not viable at the airport, the CAT-2 system will be upgraded for better visibility on the runway amid heavy fog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP