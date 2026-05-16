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Chandigarh: SIR in Mohali from June 25; BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification

Highlighting the objective of the revision, election officer Mittal said the exercise is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mohali will be carried out in a transparent, systematic and time-bound manner, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said today.

Training for BLOs and other officials will be conducted between June 15 and June 24. (HT File)

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) notification for a statewide special revision of voter lists, the district administration has begun preparations for the exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of electoral rolls.

Mittal said booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification from June 25 to July 24, 2026, during which voters will be assisted in filling and submitting the prescribed forms. To carry out the exercise, the district has deployed 838 BLOs, 83 supervisors, three electoral registration officers and six assistant electoral registration officers.

Training for BLOs and other officials will be conducted between June 15 and June 24.

Highlighting the objective of the revision, Mittal said the exercise is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls while ineligible entries are removed. She warned that holding voter registration in more than one place is an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to one year.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: SIR in Mohali from June 25; BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: SIR in Mohali from June 25; BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification
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