Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years

With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2°C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Wednesday, the city’s mercury level had touched 41°C.

Met officials say that the temperature is expected to soar further on Friday and a heatwave alert has been sounded for the next five days. As per the India Meteorological Department, a heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4°C above normal. Before this, heatwave was declared in the city on April 19.

Caution, yellow wave alert

A yellow alert has also been issued for the next five days, which signifies that vulnerable groups such as infants, seniors and people with chronic diseases may face moderate health concerns due to the weather conditions. Therefore, such groups are advised to avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and cover head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.

42.9°C recorded at airport observatory

Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. In 2010, the maximum temperature had gone up to 43.2°C on April 18 and 19, which has been the all-time high for the city in the month of April. This was recorded at the Chandigarh airport observatory. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Temperatures have stayed on the higher side since March due to the extended dry spell. There was no rain in March and only two spells of isolated rain, less than 0.1 mm, in April. Due to this temperature keeps rising.”

Western Disturbance expected, but no rain relief

Another Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region from Monday, bringing the possibility of light rain in isolated parts of Punjab but rain relief is unlikely for Chandigarh. The temperature may, however, see a dip by 1-2°C during this time. Minimum temperature of the city also went up from 21.6°C on Wednesday to 24.1°C on Thursday, 3.3°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 42°C and 43°C while minimum temperature will remain around 25°C.