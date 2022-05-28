Chandigarh | Snatchers target food delivery boy in Sector 24

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a food delivery boy near the Sector-24/25 light point on Thursday night.

The victim, Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he worked for an online food delivery service. On Thursday, he was going to Sector 24 to pick up an order for delivery around 10 pm. On the way, he stopped near the Sector-24/25 light point to answer a phone call, when two men on a motorcycle suddenly snatched his phone and sped away.

In a similar case, snatchers took away the mobile phone of a Dhanas resident on the Sector 16/23 on Thursday night.

Jatinder Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four youths intercepted him and demanded all his valuables. When he resisted, the youths assaulted him and fled after snatching his mobile phone.

Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 11 and 17 police stations, respectively.