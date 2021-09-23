Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Social worker roughed up over parking
The accused, Mohd Talib, assaulted Sandeep Kumar over a parking slot in Sector-37 market in Chandigarh. (Image for representational purpose)
The accused, Mohd Talib, assaulted Sandeep Kumar over a parking slot in Sector-37 market in Chandigarh. (Image for representational purpose)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Social worker roughed up over parking

A driver working with the Haryana irrigation department has been detained for roughing up social worker and founder of Open Eye Foundation, said Chandigarh Police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:31 AM IST

A driver working with the Haryana irrigation department has been detained for roughing up social worker, police said on Wednesday.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar, founder of Open Eye Foundation, was in October 2020 praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a mobile library and providing free books to poor children.

The accused, Mohd Talib, of Sector 23, was arrested as a preventive measure.

Sandeep complained of being assaulted over a parking slot in Sector-37 market. He told the police that the accused had parked his Mahindra Bolero, on which Haryana Government was written, behind his car. When he asked Talib to move his SUV, the latter got into an argument and slapped Sandeep. Talib fled the spot earlier, but was later traced. A DDR has been registered in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.