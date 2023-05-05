Chandigarh sports policy’s draft to be out soon

The Chandigarh sports department has readied the draft of the UT sports policy that will be put in public domain for 15 days to elicit suggestions from all stakeholders, including the general public, according to the official release.

Chandigarh sports draft policy will be put up on the department website for suggestions to make it a complete document in all respects. (HT File Photo)

The draft sports policy has proposed enhancement in cash awards for players, coaches and scholarships, terming them as necessary instruments to encourage youngsters towards taking up sports as career and utilise their talent to gain laurels for the country. The department will put up the final draft for approval after incorporating meritorious suggestions received from public and other stakeholders.

The draft policy will be put up on the department website for suggestions to make it a complete document in all respects.

