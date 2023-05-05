Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sports policy’s draft to be out soon

Chandigarh sports policy’s draft to be out soon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 05, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Chandigarh sports policy’s draft has proposed enhancement in cash awards for players, coaches and scholarships, terming them as necessary instruments to encourage youngsters towards taking up sports as career

The Chandigarh sports department has readied the draft of the UT sports policy that will be put in public domain for 15 days to elicit suggestions from all stakeholders, including the general public, according to the official release.

Chandigarh sports draft policy will be put up on the department website for suggestions to make it a complete document in all respects. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh sports draft policy will be put up on the department website for suggestions to make it a complete document in all respects. (HT File Photo)

The draft sports policy has proposed enhancement in cash awards for players, coaches and scholarships, terming them as necessary instruments to encourage youngsters towards taking up sports as career and utilise their talent to gain laurels for the country. The department will put up the final draft for approval after incorporating meritorious suggestions received from public and other stakeholders.

The draft policy will be put up on the department website for suggestions to make it a complete document in all respects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh
chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out