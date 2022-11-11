Chandigarh| Spurt in crime near Sukhna Lake, scanty police presence remains a concern

For years, Sukhna Lake has been Chandigarh residents’ favourite hangout spot. It attracts people from all walks of life – young, old, fitness freaks and nature lovers. Even tourists from far and wide throng to see the artificial lake created by damming the Sukhna Choe stream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But for a place that draws such a large footfall, the security arrangements here leave much to be desired. Though there is a dedicated police post for the lake, there isn’t enough vigil around the regulator end and near the trail leading to the forest, due to which these areas have gained a notorious reputation.

Spate of crimes

Around 10 days ago, the body of a six-year-old was found floating in the lake, around 150 metres down the trail leading to the forest from the regulator end. Despite circulating information and picture of the body, police have so far remained unsuccessful in ascertaining his identity.

The spot is frequented by children of neighbouring areas, who come to take a dip in the lake. As the body was naked when it was found, and there were no injury marks, police suspect that the child may have come for a swim and drowned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few days before the boy’s body was found, a 22-year-old woman from Nakodar in Jalandhar, was found dead in the wild growth behind the Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake on October 28.

Police subsequently arrested a 24-year-old man, the woman’s alleged boyfriend, for the murder.

On October 31, a youth had attempted suicide by jumping in the lake but was saved by two other visitors.

All these incidents have left those who frequent the lake anxious.

Need more boots on ground, checking: Visitors

Swadesh Talwar, a frequent walker here, said, “The footfall at the lake has grown substantially over the years, but the security presence has not grown proportionally.”

“There is no checking at the entrance/exit points of the lake and there is barely any police presence towards the trail in the secluded area. Even though cops patrol the area on electric carts during rush hours, stray incidents of crime are reported every now and then.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amardeep Singh, a Punjab government employee, said, “Often youngsters can be spotted drinking in the open near the Garden of Silence, in the absence of cops. Police presence must be increased here but at the same time, this should not be used as a reason for moral policing.”

Permanent PCR at Garden of Silence: SP City

The police, meanwhile, claim to have increased vigil at the lake. “We have increased the patrolling frequency, especially near the Garden of Silence where a PCR vehicle is now stationed permanently,” said Shruti Arora, superintendent of police (SP, City).

She added, “We got inputs that youths frequent the area for drinking etc. So, we have asked the staff on duty to carry out regular drives to check this nuisance. Apart from this, we have asked the municipal corporation to cover all areas, even secluded ones, around the lake with closed-circuit television cameras.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON