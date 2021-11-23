Chandigarh: Stopped from drinking liquor, man stabs wife in thigh, held

Stopped from consuming liquor, a man stabbed his wife in the thigh and fled, leaving her injured, in Attawa village of Chandigarh. The incident took place on Saturday night, and the accused was arrested and later let off on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant, Baby, 30, said she got married to the accused, Dinesh Dass, 12 years ago. The couple has two children and they live in a rented accommodation. While Baby works as a domestic help, Dass is a carpenter. She said that due to Dass’ alcoholism, it gets difficult for her to manage the household expenses.

Besides, he also used to thrash her under the influence of liquor.

On November 20, around 11pm, when Dass was consuming liquor, Baby told him to stop, which enraged him. In a fit of rage, he allegedly went to the kitchen, picked up a vegetable-cutting knife and stabbed her in the thigh.

In pain, Baby screamed for help and collapsed on the bed but the accused fled the spot. Later, her sister-in-law Poonam took her to Government Medical Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Baby’s complaint, a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. Police recovered the knife used in the crime and also produced the accused in court. He was let off on bail.