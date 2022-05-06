Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward

Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward.

“The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult.

The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall. They also expressed hope that their next exam, science, on May 10 goes the same way.

Meanwhile, students who took the ISC Class 12 economics exam on Thursday had a mixed response regarding the difficultly of the paper. Akanksha Kumari of St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, said, “The paper was easy for me and I completed it well in time and had some time left to revise my answers as well.”

However, Simrat Chahal from Mohali, a student of the same school, said there were questions on some topics which she was not prepared for.

Also, Ayushi Rahar, a resident of Panchkula, said, “There were some conceptual questions which other students also found hard to attempt.”

