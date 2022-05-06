Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
chandigarh news

Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward

The CBSE Class 10 students from Chandigarh expressed hope that their next exam, science, on May 10 is the same difficulty level
Class 10 students discussing the question paper after taking the CBSE maths exam at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward.

“The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult.

The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall. They also expressed hope that their next exam, science, on May 10 goes the same way.

Meanwhile, students who took the ISC Class 12 economics exam on Thursday had a mixed response regarding the difficultly of the paper. Akanksha Kumari of St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, said, “The paper was easy for me and I completed it well in time and had some time left to revise my answers as well.”

However, Simrat Chahal from Mohali, a student of the same school, said there were questions on some topics which she was not prepared for.

Also, Ayushi Rahar, a resident of Panchkula, said, “There were some conceptual questions which other students also found hard to attempt.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP