Chandigarh students find themselves in their element for CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam

Several students were found discussing their chances to get a perfect 35/35 score in CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam outside centres in Chandigarh
Students exuded confidence after appearing in CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam in Chandigarh. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 08, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Class 12 students in the city exuded confidence after appearing in the chemistry exam conducted at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools on Saturday, with several of them discussing their chances of getting a perfect 35/35 score in the exam.

Outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46 D, Samar, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, said he solved the sample paper given by CBSE and Saturday’s exam was much easier than that.

“However, an understanding of the topics was required as the questions asked weren’t so straightforward,” he added.

Another student from the school, Akshay, said the exam’s organic chemistry portion was relatively difficult, a sentiment that was later echoed by fellow student Rishabh Sood.

Vipul Yadav of Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, meanwhile, said he was able to finish the writing the chemistry exam well in time without any major difficulties.

“Most emphasis was on physical chemistry which I was able to attempt well. Only a few questions of inorganic chemistry were asked. The questions asked for organic chemistry were also relatively easy,” he said.

Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in the city for preparation of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam said, “The exam was fairly easy with 60% of the questions straight out of the exercises mentioned in the textbook.”

“The other questions only had slight modifications. Many students are expecting good marks in this,” he added.

CBSE’s second-term exams for Class 12 started on April 26 onwards. Exams for food production, design and office procedures and practices will be held on Tuesday. Class 10 students, meanwhile, will appear in their science exam on Tuesday.

