Chandigarh: Sukhna’s floodgate opened for 4th time

Following rainfall in its catchment area, one of the three floodgates of the Sukhna Lake was opened around 2.45 pm on Sunday, after the lake’s water level reached near the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The floodgate was opened for the fourth time this rainy season, releasing the excess water of the lake into Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe.(Keshav Singh/HT)

Earlier, it was opened on August 6, 8 and 15 after incessant rain.

The UT engineering department has deployed officials at the regulator end of the lake on a 24x7 basis and CCTV cameras have also been installed to regularly monitor the water level. A control room has also been established to coordinate with the district administration of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for a proper communication during the opening of floodgates.

The officials said the district administrations of the neighbouring districts were alerted before opening the floodgate.