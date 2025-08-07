Chandigarh: As water level touches danger mark of 1,163-ft, Sukhna floodgate opened

For the first time this season, the UT engineering department opened one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake as the water-level touched the danger-mark of 1,163-ft, owing to the downpour on Tuesday night. Water flowing through a Sukhna floodgate. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The floodgate was raised by three inches at 11 am on Wednesday, with an official stating that it will remain open overnight. “Further action will be taken on Thursday morning after taking into account the prevailing situation,” the official added.

The floodgates had last been opened in 2023 – on August 11, when the water-level reached 1,162.90 feet and July when two floodgates had to be opened on multiple occasions after incessant rainfall pushed the level to 1,164 feet.

The city recorded 15.8 mm rain from Tuesday night to the early hours of Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, it’s the rain in adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh that contribute water to the Sukhna Lake.

Met officials revealed that Chandigarh has recorded 521.1 mm rain so far this season, with chances of rain expected to continue in the coming days. The intensity of the rain will, however, increase during the weekend. The total rain recorded so far is 5.8% above normal for the corresponding period.

The maximum temperature went up from 30.9°C on Tuesday to 34.5°C on Wednesday, one degree above normal. The minimum dropped from 24.9°C on Tuesday to 23.7°C on Wednesday, three degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

5 villages cut off after bridge

collapses due to flash floods

Tuesday night’s downpour wreaked havoc in Jayanti Majri area of Mohali’s Majri block, cutting off five villages from the rest of the district as the only bridge connecting them collapsed due to flashfloods.

The affected villages include Gura, Bhagindi, Kasoli, Jayanti Majra, and Kaurndawala. According to residents, the bridge over a seasonal rivulet was swept away by a strong gush of water carrying tree trunks and stones. Villagers say the bridge was a makeshift structure that had collapsed last year as well, but no permanent repair was carried out.

“Despite repeated requests to the authorities to construct a proper bridge, no action has been taken. This happens every year, yet MLA Gagan Anmol Mann has not even visited the area,” said Chaudhary Sham Lal Majarian, Zila Parishad member and resident of Gura. He added that residents are now pooling money to carry out temporary repairs themselves.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the bridge was already under repair using MLA local area development (LAD) funds. “Work was underway, but flash floods washed it away. We will restore the passage as soon as the water recedes,” she said. Meanwhile, residents of villages near New Chandigarh remained on high alert, keeping night-long vigils at check dams and earthen embankments despite the administration’s claim that the situation was not serious.

Jagdish Singh, sarpanch of Choti-Badi Naggal village, said people were still haunted by the 2019 flash floods, which damaged crops and killed 25 cattle after an earthen dam burst.

Sadhu Singh, a resident of Masol village near Nayagaon, said last week they were stranded for two days due to a rise in water levels in the Patiala-ki-Rao rivulet.