A day after Janki Das (45), cashier of Shri Kumar Medical Hall 1 (SCO 14), was shot dead by two masked assailants, a police official said both suspects, along with their third associate, were identified. “They hail from an area near Amritsar. We can’t reveal their details at this point. We are tracing them,” said a member of the investigating team, wishing not to be named. Now, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed in the Sector 11 market.

A CCTV grab of the suspects after the crime. (HT Photo)

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A police investigation revealed that the three suspects, after committing the crime, fled on their bike towards Sector 3 and abandoned it near Bougainvillea Garden, which is around 2 km away from the crime spot. Footage from CCTV cameras further suggested that the suspects then hired an autorickshaw to go to Kajheri village in Sector 52, where they stayed for “one or two hours” during which they changed their clothes at a barber’s shop before boarding a Punjab-bound Volvo bus, police said.

The abandoned motorcycle had a fake registration plate with a Tarn Taran number. Officials have impounded the vehicle and are investigating to ascertain where it was stolen from. The spot where the bike was abandoned is close to the Sector 3 police station, with the Haryana chief minister’s residence and MLA hostels nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} During the incident, the third suspect waited near a permanent police naka in Sector 11 market. The trio drove off in the opposite direction. With the accused travelling towards Sector 3 and then escaping to Sector 52, passing through multiple nakas in the city and at the border before heading to Punjab in around two hours, questions are being raised about the coordination between police officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the incident, the third suspect waited near a permanent police naka in Sector 11 market. The trio drove off in the opposite direction. With the accused travelling towards Sector 3 and then escaping to Sector 52, passing through multiple nakas in the city and at the border before heading to Punjab in around two hours, questions are being raised about the coordination between police officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The driver of the autorickshaw, in which the three men escaped, had no idea about the crime, investigators said.

Gangster’s audio clip

An alleged audio clip of gangster Goldy Dhillon has surfaced in which he mentioned that the killing took place owing to his rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and also because the chemists were not taking his calls. After Saturday’s crime, a Facebook page, allegedly belonging to the gangster, claimed responsibility for the crime. Police, however, have not verified the authenticity of either the Facebook post or the audio clip.

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sumer Pratap Singh said that the motive behind the killing would become clear once the accused are caught. However, cops are still probing the mistaken identity angle. The assailants appeared to have specifically targeted Janki Das as they went to two other shops nearby before turning up there to target him. Singh also said that the shop owners didn’t receive any extortion-related call.

Postmortem report awaited

The postmortem of the victim’s body was carried out at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Sunday. A detailed report is awaited. Police officials said 12 bullets were fired, including one outside the shop. Prime facie, around 7-8 injuries were observed. All bullets pierced through the victim’s body, barring one that hit his shoulder.

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Meanwhile, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting with top police officials over the situation. The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal also held a meeting, demanding appropriate security for shopkeepers. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed in the Sector 11 market. Two nakas have been installed on the market road.