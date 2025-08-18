Chandigarh: Suspense over, CHB to launch Sec 53 housing scheme in Sept

After years of delays and uncertainty, despite a demand survey earlier this year, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is finally set to launch its long-pending General Housing Scheme in Sector 53 in the second week of September. Established in 1976, with the primary objective of providing reasonably priced and good quality housing in Chandigarh, the Chandigarh Housing Board had last successfully rolled out a housing scheme in 2016, when it had offered 200 two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 for ₹ 69 lakh each. (HT File)

The project will comprise 492 flats spread across 8.98 acres, with buildings up to five storeys. This will be the board’s first offering in nearly a decade, having last successfully launched a housing scheme only in 2016, in Sector 51.

A senior CHB official confirmed that the brochure for the scheme had been finalised and the launch will take place with the newly revised collector rates. Under the rates that came into effect on April 1 this year, the prices have surged sharply — a three-bedroom flat will now cost around ₹2.30 crore, a two-bedroom flat ₹1.97 crore and an EWS flat with two rooms ₹74 lakh.

The Sector 53 scheme has faced repeated setbacks due to administrative indecision and lack of consensus within the board. However, with environmental clearance already in place and renewal secured by paying ₹5 lakh to the environment department, pricing remained the final hurdle.

A demand survey conducted earlier this year attracted 7,468 applicants for just 372 flats across three categories, establishing strong demand.

Applicants had deposited ₹10,000 each for HIG and MIG flats, and ₹5,000 for EWS flats to confirm their interest. However, the steep hike in collector rates since April has increased costs by 35-40%, creating uncertainty over affordability.

During the survey, conducted just weeks before the new rates took effect, the estimated cost of flats was ₹1.65 crore for a three-bedroom unit, ₹1.40 crore for a two-bedroom unit and ₹55 lakh for an EWS unit.

In June, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria allowed CHB to proceed with the scheme’s launch with the hiked rates. A formal presentation will be made before him in the coming week, after which the scheme will finally be set in motion after nearly a decade of anticipation and suspense.

Once the scheme is launched, even those who had applied under the demand survey will have to submit fresh applications for the flats.

Established in 1976, with the primary objective of providing reasonably priced and good quality housing in Chandigarh, CHB had last successfully rolled out a housing scheme in 2016, when it had offered 200 two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 for ₹69 lakh each.

The board came up with the Sector 53 General Housing Scheme first in 2018, offering a three-bedroom flat for as high as ₹1.8 crore, two-bedroom flat for ₹1.5 crore and one-bedroom flat for ₹95 lakh.

The steep prices resulted in only 178 applications for 492 flats, forcing the board to drop the project.

Struggling to justify its existence, the board revived the scheme in February 2023 with lower prices. However, former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit put the scheme on hold on August 3, 2023, citing there was no requirement for it.

But hopes for the scheme’s revival were rekindled after Purohit’s successor Gulab Chand Kataria, in November 2024, instructed CHB to submit an updated presentation.