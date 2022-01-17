Chandigarh: Sustainable Development Goals Summit concludes

The three-day Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2022 organised in collaboration with United Nations Information Centres (UNIC) for India and Bhutan and Aspirant learning concluded at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and motivational speaker, who congratulated the school’s principal, sister Arti, for the success of the summit. Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, global consultant in communication with UNICEF, New York, was the guest of honour.

The opening segment featured a Model United Nations and debate where the panelists deliberated on how gender equality and empowerment of women and girls is integral. Around 700 students from 33 schools across India participated in a variety of activities that were held over three days.

For the closing ceremony, Shyam Kapoor, regional officer of Central Board of Secondary Education, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The guest of honour, Kiran Bedi, former lieutenant governor of the UT of Puducherry, interacted with the participants and reminisced about her time at Sacred Heart and the United Nations in New York as the police adviser to the secretary-general and in the department of peacekeeping operations.

