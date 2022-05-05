Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh teachers push for change in school timings amid soaring heat

Citing the soaring heat, Chandigarh teachers wrote to UT director school education asking for a change in school timings from 7 am in the morning to 12 noon
Published on May 05, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT cadre educational employees’ union has written to the UT director school education asking for a change in the working hours of government schools on the lines of Punjab and Haryana amid soaring temperature.

Speaking about the same, union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said, “Because of the extreme heat in the day many children can fall ill in the afternoon when the temperature is at its peak. We want that the time for government schools should be changed from 7:00 am in the morning to 12 noon.”

The union has also asked for the implementation of other demands which include sending back teachers on deputation from Punjab and Haryana, transfers of some teachers who have been in the same school for over 10 years and secure policies for teachers on contract and guest faculty.

