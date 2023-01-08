Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Third rejuvenated pond dedicated to public

Chandigarh: Third rejuvenated pond dedicated to public

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation had planned to revive three abandoned water bodies at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher villages

Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur (in white jacket) with other civic body officials after dedicating under a pond revived under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ mission at Khuda Ali Sher on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur (in white jacket) with other civic body officials after dedicating under a pond revived under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ mission at Khuda Ali Sher on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Thursday dedicated to public the third pond rejuvenated under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ mission at Khuda Ali Sher on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the mission aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. A target date of August 15 has been set to complete the project.

“The Chandigarh municipal corporation had planned to revive three abandoned water bodies at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher villages. The waterbody at Kaimbwala has already been rejuvenated and was dedicated to the public on August 15 last year, while the pond in Sarangpur was inaugurated on October 3,” the mayor said.

The waterbody at Khuda Ali Sher is spread over 1.15 acres with the capacity of 10,000 cubic metre. This pond was completely abandoned when the municipal corporation took its charge in 2019.

The civic body has spent around 30 lakh to rejuvenate the waterbody, which now has walls around it with proper lighting, a hut for visitors, benches, and a pathway.

“The pond will also raise the depleted groundwater level and avoid flooding in villages in addition help in water conservation. It will act as a mini-lake for residents of the village. It is the duty of villagers now to keep it neat and clean,” the mayor said.

The municipal corporation has further planned to rejuvenate the fourth waterbody at Dadumajra village, work of which will be completed before August 15, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out