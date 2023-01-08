Chandigarh: Third rejuvenated pond dedicated to public

Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Thursday dedicated to public the third pond rejuvenated under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ mission at Khuda Ali Sher on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the mission aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. A target date of August 15 has been set to complete the project.

“The Chandigarh municipal corporation had planned to revive three abandoned water bodies at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher villages. The waterbody at Kaimbwala has already been rejuvenated and was dedicated to the public on August 15 last year, while the pond in Sarangpur was inaugurated on October 3,” the mayor said.

The waterbody at Khuda Ali Sher is spread over 1.15 acres with the capacity of 10,000 cubic metre. This pond was completely abandoned when the municipal corporation took its charge in 2019.

The civic body has spent around ₹30 lakh to rejuvenate the waterbody, which now has walls around it with proper lighting, a hut for visitors, benches, and a pathway.

“The pond will also raise the depleted groundwater level and avoid flooding in villages in addition help in water conservation. It will act as a mini-lake for residents of the village. It is the duty of villagers now to keep it neat and clean,” the mayor said.

The municipal corporation has further planned to rejuvenate the fourth waterbody at Dadumajra village, work of which will be completed before August 15, she added.