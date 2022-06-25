Chandigarh: Three Sector-7 night clubs get warning for loud music

Taking note of residents’ complaints, the UT administration on Friday warned three night clubs in Sector 7 to play music as per the prescribed sound limits.

SDM (East) Nitish Singla issued the directions to night clubs Vault, Grapho and Kakuna, all located in Sector 7, under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“The residents of Sector 7 have given several complaints of loud music causing inconvenience to people in the surrounding areas. Following the representations made by residents, and on the grounds of violations of guidelines of Punjab and Haryana, the SDM (East) has given directions to the night clubs to desist from playing music at high volume that is causing physical discomfort to residents,” said a UT spokesman.

Section 133 of CrPC empowers an SDM to issue orders to mitigate instances of nuisance in public space. These orders can’t be challenged in a civil court and violation can lead to registration of FIR.