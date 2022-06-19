Chandigarh: Three teens held for attacking man, snatching gold chain

Police have apprehended three teenagers for attacking a Mauli Jagran resident with sharp-edged weapons and snatching his gold chain.

One of the accused, Om Chand, alias Mani, is 18 years old, while the other two are minors, said police.

Residents of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, the accused were nabbed on the complaint of Jagjit Singh, also a resident of the same area.

Singh had alleged that he was home on Thursday night, when Mani and the two juveniles attacked him with a sword and knife, and fled after snatching his gold chain. Earlier, they also hurled stones at his house. The accused were booked for snatching, assault and rioting. Mani was sent to police custody and the two minors to a juvenile home.