Chandigarh: Work on green corridors to begin on May 12

Tricity residents will soon able to soak in the greenery of City Beautiful both on a bicycle or during walks through the city.

The work on the green corridor running for a length of 8 km between Sector 42 to Sector 53 via Butrela-Badheri villages will begin under Phase 1. (HT File Photo)

The UT administration is set to start the construction work on two green corridors from May 12 as part of the pilot project. In line with the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, the city will be getting 11 vertical green corridors. Work on the initial two will be completed within six months.

Construction for the green corridor running for a length of 8 km from Sector 42 to Sector 53 via Butrela-Badheri villages will begin under Phase 1, while the second phase will entail construction of another 10-km corridor running through Rajendra Park, Sector 3, War Memorial and Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 10, Leisure Valley, Sector 16, Heritage houses, Rose Garden/Shanti Kunj, Sector 23, Bamboo Garden, Traffic Park, Bal Bhawan, Sector 36, and Fragrance Garden, Sector 42.

Both corridors will run along the N Choe under the non-motorised transport (NMT) project to ensure a safe cycling experience for city residents.

Speaking of the project, UT chief engineer CB Ojha said Phase 1 work will begin on May 12: “Two weeks later, the work will begin on Phase 2 and we are expecting that it will be completed within six months.”

“As per the master plan, 11 corridors are proposed and once we complete the work on two corridors, we will start work on the rest of the corridors,” the chief engineer said.

Besides, underpasses have also been proposed across major vehicular V2 and V3 roads along green corridors to enable constant contact with nature for pedestrians and cyclists without having to merge with vehicular movement.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Limited, in an earlier report, had opined that though Chandigarh had a dedicated 210-km cycle track network and a public bike sharing system, it needed to integrate the two to encourage more people to switch to cycling.

It had stated that 40% UT residents were not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport.

