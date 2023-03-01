Chandigarh to felicitate ‘Swachh’ warriors as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

The municipal corporation (MC) will mark the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, with month-long activities across the city.

Chandigarh administration will felicitate ‘Swachh’ warriors as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body’s latest campaign “Chandigarh Ki Naari, Gandagi pe Bhari” that begins on Wednesday, is aimed at acknowledging women’s contribution to a clean city.

Speaking about the same, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, who mooted the idea said, 30 women from various walks of life including safai mitras, toilet cleaners, material recovery facility (MRF) workers, members of non-governmental organisations (NGO), school principals, citizens who practise home composting to keep the city “Swachh” will be felicitated at a March 5 event at Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 as part of the celebrations.

“The purpose is to uphold women’s achievements, recognise challenges, and focus greater attention on women’s rights,” she added.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, principal Seema Rani who is among the 30 women, says, “We are trying our level best to convert waste to wonder and we have prepared a kids park, where we have displayed used plastic waste to make a tunnel for kids to play. We are also preparing organic compost from green waste in our school.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the civic body inaugurated a “pink” material recovery facility (MRF) in Sector 25 with an all-women team.

The first-of-its-kind all-women station in the country, the workforce includes 20 helpers, data entry operators (DEOs) and security guards. The helpers were earlier working as rag pickers and will now work to segregate dry waste on the conveyor belts.