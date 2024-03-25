 Chandigarh to host international film festival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh to host international film festival

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 25, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Showcasing a diverse array of cinematic masterpieces from around the globe, the festival promises to captivate audiences with its eclectic mix of films spanning various genres and themes

Five-day Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held from March 27 to 31 at Cinepolis in Jagat Mall, Sector 17.

Actor Boman Irani will inaugurate the event on March 27. (HT)
Actor Boman Irani will inaugurate the event on March 27. (HT)

Showcasing a diverse array of cinematic masterpieces from around the globe, the festival promises to captivate audiences with its eclectic mix of films spanning various genres and themes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Actor Boman Irani will inaugurate the event and Cannes winner French film The Taste of Things will be the inaugural film of CIFF.

Three student films from SUPVA (Rohtak) will also be screened in the festival.

Film screenings will be sine at Cinepolis, Jagat Mall, Sector 17, market & other events will be held at Taj Chandigarh, Sector 17, and an exhibition will be organised at the Sector-17 Underpass.

Information regarding passes and registration for the event can be accessed through www.ciff.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to host international film festival
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On