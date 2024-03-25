Chandigarh to host international film festival

Five-day Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held from March 27 to 31 at Cinepolis in Jagat Mall, Sector 17. Actor Boman Irani will inaugurate the event on March 27. (HT)

Showcasing a diverse array of cinematic masterpieces from around the globe, the festival promises to captivate audiences with its eclectic mix of films spanning various genres and themes.

Actor Boman Irani will inaugurate the event and Cannes winner French film The Taste of Things will be the inaugural film of CIFF.

Three student films from SUPVA (Rohtak) will also be screened in the festival.

Film screenings will be sine at Cinepolis, Jagat Mall, Sector 17, market & other events will be held at Taj Chandigarh, Sector 17, and an exhibition will be organised at the Sector-17 Underpass.

Information regarding passes and registration for the event can be accessed through www.ciff.in.