Chandigarh to implement sustainable building code

In a step towards environmentally responsible urban development, Chandigarh has initiated the process of adopting the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC). Once implemented, any new buildings that come up over 1,000 square metres or above will need to be designed in a way that maximises natural lighting and ventilation, and reduces reliance on artificial lighting and air conditioning (HT File)

The move is aimed at conserving electricity and water, besides ensuring efficient waste disposal and soil preservation.

Other conditions include thermal insulation of walls, roofs, and windows to maintain indoor temperatures and reduce energy consumption. Technologies such as green roofs and vertical gardens will be promoted. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems will be automated to minimise energy use. Building Management Systems (BMS) will be widely used to monitor real-time energy usage data.

Implementation likely in 6 months

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the central government, has recently notified the ECSBC. Chandigarh is among the first Union Territories to begin the groundwork for its implementation, which is expected within the next six months.

Presently, the city follows the Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Code-2024 (CECBC), which helps save 20 to 30% electricity annually in large buildings. The revised code now incorporates sustainability aspects such as carbon embedded design, net-zero emissions, resource efficiency, and the use of clean energy. One of its major objectives is the management and disposal of construction waste at the source level.

A senior official of the UT administration said the existing code will be replaced by the new ECSBC. However, the transition will take time as departments, including the municipal corporation and environment department need to be roped in. A joint committee will soon be constituted to deliberate on the specific provisions of the code. A meeting of all stakeholders is likely to be held within a month. Once notified, it will be sent to the estate office for integration into building bylaws.