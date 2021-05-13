Chandigarh to roll out vax for 18+ on May 14

The Chandigarh administration will begin the vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group on May 14.

There is no facility for walk-in registration, and the beneficiaries will have to book the slot and obtain the time and place of vaccine through the Co-WIN portal, stated an official release on Wednesday. On the first day, 1,000 slots will be opened, said officials.

The decision came after the Government of India allotted 33,000 vaccines for the younger age group in Chandigarh. The doses reached the city on Wednesday.

The Centre had extended the drive to all adults on May 1. However, amid shortage of vaccines, various states and UTs had to delay the launch. While Panchkula became the first in the tricity to roll it out on May 2, Mohali launched it only for construction workers on May 9.

Vaccines will be administered in a phased manner to avoid crowding.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that in addition to the existing vaccination centres in the government sector, additional sites will be opened in a few schools, exclusively for this age group of beneficiaries. The details of the venues will be intimated individually to the beneficiaries while booking the slot.

“Vaccines will be administered in a phased manner to avoid crowding. All necessary arrangements will be made to ensure Covid protocol is strictly followed and doses are administered under proper medical supervision,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.

The administration has earlier announced that the vaccine will be provided for free at government centres.

Private hospitals are to get the vaccines directly from manufacturers. For example, the Serum Institute of India has allocated 12,000 doses of Covishield to Chaitanya Hospital in Sector 44 for May.

“They may also start the vaccination drive on payment basis immediately after the actual receipt of vaccines. They are already registered on the Co-WIN portal and will be able to offer the slots after they receive the doses,” said a UT spokesperson.

