Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to see another year of low-key Dussehra
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to see another year of low-key Dussehra

Most Ramlila associations of Chandigarh will be putting up symbolic effigies of Ravana this Dussehra citing inability to restrict gathering to 300
An artiste giving final touches to one of the many heads of demon god Ravana ahead of Dussehra at a temple in Sector 31, Chandigarh, on Monday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:41 AM IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh:

With Covid situation gradually improving, many organising committees are holding Ramlila this year. However, citing strict restrictions in place, a few organisations are either refraining from or holding a low-key Dussehra celebration.

The Sector-46 Ramlila association has been using the mandi ground in Sector-46 for the celebrations every year. However, this year instead of holding any function, they will just put up a symbolic effigy of Ravana. General secretary of the association Sushil Kumar said, “We can’t restrict the total number of people to 300 here as per the administration’s instructions. Further, we were made to sign an undertaking to take responsibility in case of any breaches. Therefore, we won’t take any chance.”

Members of the Panjab university Ramlila committee also cited the same problem and said they would not burn the effigies on Dussehra this time. One of the organisers of the committee, Deepak Kaushik, said, “The administration should be more flexible with restrictions when it comes to such celebrations. When it comes to political protests in the city, Covid norms are flouted.”

RELATED STORIES

Various Ramlila associations said due to the delay in getting permission for making effigies, now they were facing problems in finding artists. Ashok Choudhary, senior vice-president, Sector-20 Ramlila, said, “We’ve to pay artists more for designing effigies this year because of the delayed permission.”

Tejinder Chauhan, an effigy maker from Barara, who had made the city’s tallest (221 ft) Ravana in 2019, will not come to the city this time.

“It takes three to four months to design an effigy and the permission came late this time. I am making a small effigy in my hometown and hope to come to Chandigarh the next year after things improve,” he said.

One of the artists, Hader Ali of Kalka, said they had taken only 1,000 in advance, but still were making effigies for the sake of the festival.

The OCF Sanskritik Manch in Sector 29-C has not hired professional artists this time. Instead, four children from the locality have been making the effigies for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

55 fresh cases of dengue surface in Mohali

Chandigarh MC elections: Parties begin shortlisting candidates

Punjab logs 19 fresh Covid cases

Tarn Taran village ex-sarpanch, aide get 10-yr jail in drugs case
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP