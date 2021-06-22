Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh starts walk-in vaccination for all

Those with no identity document or phone number will be covered at the civil hospital in Manimajra, Gurdwara Sahib in Kishangarh and the health and wellness centres in Dhanas and Bapu Dham Colony
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
So far, the health department has administered 4,59,946 vaccine doses, including to 1,39,299 in 18-44 age group (HT File)

The Chandigarh health department will start walk-in vaccination facility for all the eligible beneficiaries across all hospitals and dispensaries in the city from Tuesday. Till now, beneficiaries had to book a slot through the Centre’s Co-WIN app. They can continue to do so.

“The most effective way to save ourselves from the expected third wave is to vaccinate the community as fast as possible. In order to vaccinate maximum people, the Chandigarh administration has decided to start Covid vaccination of 18 years and above citizens as a walk-in process,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health services.

Dr Kang said not every section of society is aware about how to book the slots online and the walk-in facility will help in reaching out to them. “We are trying to vaccinate over 8,000 people daily. Besides walk-in, people can book the online slot as well,” she said.

If citizens are not registered on the Co-WIN portal, the staff at vaccination centres will help them in the process. Those with no identity document or phone number will be covered at the civil hospital in Manimajra, Gurdwara Sahib in Kishangarh and the health and wellness centres in Dhanas and Bapu Dham Colony.

The administration will also send 15 mobile teams to different locations and people can simply walk in to get vaccinated.

So far, the health department has administered 4,59,946 vaccine doses, including to 1,39,299 in 18-44 age group. In the 45+ category, 1,95,083 beneficiaries have got the first dose and 47,950 have also been jabbed for the second time.

