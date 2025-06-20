Chandigarh top in school education ranking

The Union Territory (UT) ranked first among all states and UTs in the Performance Grading Index 2.0 report on school education for 2022-23 and 2023-24 released by the Union ministry of education on Thursday. The report assesses school education across various indicators including learning outcomes and infrastructure. Chandigarh’s score is 703 out of 1,000, achieving Prachesta 1 grade as defined in the Performance Grading Index 2.0 report for the 2023-24 session, released by the Union ministry of education.

The report is made across six domains and features data from Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE +), National Achievement Survey (NAS), PM POSHAN portal, PRABAND portal and Vidyanjali Portal.

Chandigarh’s score is 703 out of 1,000, achieving Prachesta 1 grade as defined in the report for the 2023-24 session. It improved its score from 687.8 in the 2022-23 session. Other top performers include Punjab with 631.2 score and Delhi (623.7).

Chandigarh leads in only two of the six domains which are infrastructure and facilities and equity.

UT’s director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “At the heart of this success are our teachers and the encouragement by the UT administrator and chief secretary along with the integration between various departments. This interdepartmental teamwork anchored by a shared commitment to student success is what transformed plans into results.”