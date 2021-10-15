Chandigarh traffic police issue parking advisory for Dussehra

In an advisory for Dussehra, the Chandigarh traffic police have notified parking spaces in various city markets.

For the function in Sector 17 Parade Ground, six parking lots including the parking area of Sector 22A and 22B markets, adjacent to Blood Disease Hospital in Sector 23B, football ground of Sector 17, rear and front sides of Neelam Cinema and parking area adjoining Sector 17 bus stand have been authorised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light-point, Aroma light-point, Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and cricket stadium chowk will be diverted away from ISBT-17 chowk on Udyog Path for one hour between 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Post function, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch.

At the Sector 34 Dussehra Ground, designated parkings include Sector 34 mandi ground, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 34, Sham Mall parking, Sector 34 library parking, the parking opposite Sector 34 gurudwara.

Between 5pm to 7pm, the road from New Labour Chowk to Sector 33/34 light-point will be closed from both sides and one-way traffic will be implemented.

In Sector 46, parking will be available in the Sector-46 market, the open ground near the Sector 46 rehri market area and the parking next to the Sector 46D booth market. Between 5pm to 7pm, the road from Sector 45/46 light-point towards Sector 46 shall be closed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The traffic police have also urged people to make use of carpooling and to only park in designated areas. In case a vehicle gets towed or clamped, owners can call the traffic police helpline at 1073.