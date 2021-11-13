Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Tribunal awards 35 lakh relief to family of road accident victim

The petition in the case was filed by Ram Kishan and Kamlesh, whose daughter Rashmi Verma had succumbed to grievous injuries sustained during a road accident that took place on January 24.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded the compensation in the favour of both the parents which is to be paid in equal share. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Delhi-based family, which lost one of its member in a road accident, got a compensation of 35.5 lakh from the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh.

A notice was issued to the offenders — Ishank Sharma from Delhi who was driving the car, vehicle owner Sanjay Kumar Sharma and insurer TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited Branch Office, Chandigarh.

The court was informed that a compromised has been reached as the insurance company has offered to pay 35.5 lakh as “full and final settlement amount on account of death claim of unmarried Rashmi.”

The insurance company assured to make payment within one month from the date of award.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded the compensation in the favour of both the parents which is to be paid in equal share. “The insurance company will pay up the amount within 45 days from today failing which, the claimant shall be entitled to recover the amount along with interest at 6% per annum from the date of institution of the present petition till realisation of the amount,” the court ordered.

