Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections

The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday.

Chandigarh’s count saw a minor increase from 10 to 13 in the past 24 hours, while the cases in Mohali and Panchkula dropped from six to four and nine to six respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People who tested positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 16, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Mauli Jagran.

The tricity currently has 141 active cases, down from 145 on Saturday. Chandigarh is the biggest contributor to the figure with 72 positive cases. Mohali has 42 positive cases, while Panchkula 27.

The latest figure pushed Chandigarh’s tally to 92,306, of which 91,069 have recovered and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,978 includes 94,788 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,305 positive patients, 43,864 have been cured and 414 have died because of Covid.