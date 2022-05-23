Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections

The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday
Chandigarh tricity area reported 23 fresh Covid infections. (AFP)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday.

Chandigarh’s count saw a minor increase from 10 to 13 in the past 24 hours, while the cases in Mohali and Panchkula dropped from six to four and nine to six respectively.

People who tested positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 16, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Mauli Jagran.

The tricity currently has 141 active cases, down from 145 on Saturday. Chandigarh is the biggest contributor to the figure with 72 positive cases. Mohali has 42 positive cases, while Panchkula 27.

The latest figure pushed Chandigarh’s tally to 92,306, of which 91,069 have recovered and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,978 includes 94,788 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,305 positive patients, 43,864 have been cured and 414 have died because of Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP