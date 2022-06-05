Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area logs 29 new Covid cases for second straight day

Chandigarh again led the daily Covid tally in tricoty with 15 infections, followed by Mohali with 10 and Panchkula with four
Chandigarh tricity area reported 29 new Covid cases for the second straight day. (via REUTERS)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity reported 29 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Chandigarh again led the daily tally with 15 infections, followed by Mohali with 10 and Panchkula with four.

The cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 11, 15, 16, 26, 27, 36, 39, 45 and 50, Dhanas and PGIMER campus. In Mohali, the 10 patients are residents of Dera Bassi, Mohali city and Kharar.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases dropped from 195 to 190 over the past 24 hours. Now, 124 people are recuperating in Chandigarh, 43 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.

