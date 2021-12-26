Chandigarh tricity area logs 36 new Covid cases, highest in five months

With 36 new Covid cases, tricity recorded its five-month high of single-day cases on Saturday, adding to fresh worries in the festive season. However, no fatality was reported on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tricity had last seen over 30 cases in July.

Of the total 36 cases, Mohali contributed the maximum, 17, cases which was also the district’s highest daily tally since July. Chandigarh had 10 cases while Panchkula had nine new infections on the day.

For the past 21 days, the tricity has been consistently logging cases in double-digits. On Friday, it had reported 18 cases.

In Mohali, 16 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), while one surfaced in Kharar. Chandigarh’s infections were reported from Sectors 19, 29, 32, 37, 40, 45 and 48.

BSF camp in Mohali reports 15 cases, declared containment zone

Of the 17 positive cases reported in Mohali on Saturday, 15 are BSF jawans from BSF Lakhanur campus. “We have converted the campus into a containment zone. Health authorities will be collecting samples of all people on campus,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali civil surgeon Adarsh Pal Kaur, said, “Majority of the cases are from a single campus, which caused the spike. We will be sending the samples for genome testing as well.”

At 215, tricity’s active cases also highest since July

With the fresh infection tally increasing in tricity, the active case count also climbed to 215 on Saturday, against 195 on Friday. The active case count is also highest since July 11 when it stood at 210.

As many as 105 patients are still infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali, and 52 in Panchkula. Even the daily positivity count increased on Saturday as Mohali and Chandigarh’s positivity rate crossed 1%.

‘Crowded gatherings inviting surge’

“In December, events like marriages, parties and international tourism increase. Also in Chandigarh, we had election rallies this month. The crowded gatherings, where Covid-appropriate behaviour went for a toss, are now causing a surge in cases. But, it’s not too late to avert the third wave. People must follow basic rules like wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and getting vaccinated against the disease as it will control the transmission,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}