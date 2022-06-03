Chandigarh tricity area reports over 30 Covid cases for second day in a row

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases remained over the 30 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

After 34 fresh cases on Wednesday, 32 people were found infected with the virus on Thursday.

At 20, most of the fresh infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and five from Mohali. The people found positive in the UT are residents of Sectors 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 32, 46 and 56, Burail, Daria, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and Ramdarbar.

With this, tricity’s active cases rose further to 188, highest since 199 active cases on March 4. Now, 122 people are recuperating in Chandigarh, 43 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.