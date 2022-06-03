Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area reports over 30 Covid cases for second day in a row
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area reports over 30 Covid cases for second day in a row

At 20, most of the fresh Covid infections in tricity were reported from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and five from Mohali
Chandigarh tricity area reported over 30 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. (via REUTERS)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases remained over the 30 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

After 34 fresh cases on Wednesday, 32 people were found infected with the virus on Thursday.

At 20, most of the fresh infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and five from Mohali. The people found positive in the UT are residents of Sectors 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 32, 46 and 56, Burail, Daria, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and Ramdarbar.

With this, tricity’s active cases rose further to 188, highest since 199 active cases on March 4. Now, 122 people are recuperating in Chandigarh, 43 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP