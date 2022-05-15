Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 30 again

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30 mark again on Saturday, the sixth time this month.

As many as 32 people tested positive across the tricity, lower only than the 68-day high of 34 recorded on May 11.

After 34 cases on May 11, the tricity had logged 24 and 27 cases for the next two days.

At 18, most of the cases came from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and two from Panchkula.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 10, 14, 15, 35, 40, 44, 45 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dhanas, Maloya and Manimajra.

With the spike in cases, tricity’s active caseload rose from 180 to 183 over the past 24 hours.

Now, 90 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 69 in Mohali and 24 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate in these areas was 1.5%, 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

