Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases drop to 18
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases drop to 18

Chandigarh, that had logged 14 cases a day ago, recorded five Covid cases; similarly, the figure dipped from 14 to 10 in Mohali and from five to three in Panchkula
Chandigarh tricity area recorded 18 fresh Covid cases. (AFP)
Published on May 05, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After the sudden spike to 33 on Tuesday, highest in two months, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 18 on Wednesday.

Chandigarh, that had logged 14 cases a day ago, recorded five fresh infections – in Sectors 8, 34 and 48, Dhanas and Manimajra.

Similarly, the figure dipped from 14 to 10 in Mohali and from five to three in Panchkula. However, tricity’s active caseload rose from 144 to 145 in the past 24 hours.

Among the positive patients, 67 are in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was 2.2% in Panchkula, 2.1% in Mohali and 0.8% in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh tricity area figures (HT File)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP