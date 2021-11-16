Chandigarh tricity logs 8 fresh Covid, 89 dengue cases

Eight more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday. Five cases were reported from Chandigarh while two cases surfaced in Mohali and one in Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded in the tricity on Monday. So far in November, Mohali has reported two covid-related fatalities while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 99, with 56 patients still being infected in Mohali, 30 in Chandigarh, and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,389 positive cases, of which 64,539 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded to date are 68,883. Among these, 67,757 patients have recovered and 1,070 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,788 includes 30396 recoveries and 379 casualties.

As many as 89 more people tested positive for the mosquito-borne dengue disease in the tricity on Monday. Mohali reported 47 cases, while 24 infections surfaced in Chandigarh and 18 in Panchkula. However, no death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on Monday.

For this year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,678, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,251 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 824, with one death so far this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}