Chandigarh tricity logs Covid death after six days

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The tricity reported 13 fresh Covid-19 cases — 10 in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

An 81-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 succumbed at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Tuesday. He was a resident of Sector 8.

With his death, Chandigarh as well as the tricity reported a virus-related fatality after six days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the tricity reported 13 fresh cases — 10 in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. On Monday, eight cases were reported.

Mohali district’s single-day tally was recorded in double digits after 11 days. It was last on August 27, when the same number of cases had surfaced. Among the fresh cases, seven surfaced in Mohali city, two in Dera Bassi, and one in Kharar.

In Chandigarh, the patients are from Sectors 18 and 56, while in Panchkula, the lone case was reported from Sector 19.

The active caseload in the tricity saw a dip, from Monday’s 97 to 91 on Tuesday, with 44 patients in Mohali, 34 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,124 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,275 have recovered, while 815 have succumbed to the disease.

Of 68,647 cases in Mohali, 67,543 have been cured and 1,060 have ended in fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 30,693 of whom 30,303 patients have been cured and 377 have died.

