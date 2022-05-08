Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167

The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days.

At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7.

At 16, majority of Saturday’s fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported. Another 12 people were found infected in Chandigarh and five in Panchkula.

22 fresh Covid cases surfaced in the Chandigarh tricity area on Saturday. (HT)

The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 15, 20, 26, 29, 37, 39, 44 and 38 (West), Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.

Among the 167 infected people in the tricity currently, 76 are in Chandigarh, 64 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.

On the rise since April 16, tricity’s active cases crossed the 100 mark on April 26 and since have remained in triple digits for 12 consecutive days, while showing no signs of declining.