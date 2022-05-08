Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167

Published on May 08, 2022 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days.

At 16, majority of Saturday’s fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported. Another 12 people were found infected in Chandigarh and five in Panchkula.

The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 15, 20, 26, 29, 37, 39, 44 and 38 (West), Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.

Among the 167 infected people in the tricity currently, 76 are in Chandigarh, 64 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.

On the rise since April 16, tricity’s active cases crossed the 100 mark on April 26 and since have remained in triple digits for 12 consecutive days, while showing no signs of declining.

