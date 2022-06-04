Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases closing in on 200 mark

Tricity’s active Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 200 mark as 29 people tested positive on Friday.

Chandigarh recorded 19 cases from Sectors 9, 15, 16, 19, 24, 25, 28, 35, 51 and 52, Dhanas, Dadumajra, Kajheri, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.

A total of six people were found positive in Panchkula and four in Mohali. Of the four cases, one each was reported from Mohali city and Kharar, while two cases surfaced in Dera Bassi.

This pushed tricity’s active cases from 188 on Thursday to 195 on Friday, highest since 199 active cases on March 4.

At 126, most positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 40 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.