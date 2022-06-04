Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases closing in on 200 mark
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases closing in on 200 mark

A total of six people were found positive in Panchkula, four in Mohali and 19 in Chandigarh, pushing tricity’s active cases to 195
At 195, Chandigarh tricity’s current active caseload is highest since 199 on March 4. (Reuters File Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s active Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 200 mark as 29 people tested positive on Friday.

Chandigarh recorded 19 cases from Sectors 9, 15, 16, 19, 24, 25, 28, 35, 51 and 52, Dhanas, Dadumajra, Kajheri, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.

A total of six people were found positive in Panchkula and four in Mohali. Of the four cases, one each was reported from Mohali city and Kharar, while two cases surfaced in Dera Bassi.

This pushed tricity’s active cases from 188 on Thursday to 195 on Friday, highest since 199 active cases on March 4.

At 126, most positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 40 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP