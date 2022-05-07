Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark

As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8
Now, 73 patients are infected with Covid in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. (ANI File Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

With 22 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the number of positive patients in the tricity area breached the 150 mark, a first in the past two months.

As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8.

Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.

After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26. Since then, the active cases have remained in triple digits for 11 straight days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP