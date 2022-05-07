Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark

With 22 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the number of positive patients in the tricity area breached the 150 mark, a first in the past two months.

As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8.

Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.

After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26. Since then, the active cases have remained in triple digits for 11 straight days.