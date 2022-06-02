Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases jump to three-month high

With 34 fresh Covid infections being reported in tricity on Wednesday, the highest since May 20 when 36 people tested positive, the active cases jumped to 187.

The tricity had last recorded a higher number of active cases on March 4 at 199 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 34 fresh infections, 22 were reported from Chandigarh alone. This pushed Chandigarh’s active caseload to 125, highest since March 2, when the positive patients were numbered at 134.

Mohali and Panchkula reported seven and five cases, respectively, pushing their active cases to 41 and 21, respectively.