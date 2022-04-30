Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 129

Even as the tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped from 23 to 14 between Thursday and Friday, its active cases rose from 124 to 129, highest in 50 days.

While fewer patients recovered from the infection on Friday, 10 more people tested positive in Chandigarh and four in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Panchkula for the 22nd time this year. The district had last recorded zero case on April 25.

Currently, 69 patients are infected with Covid in Chandigarh, 47 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. (HT)

Now, 69 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 47 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. Meanwhile, after climbing for the past few days, the daily positivity rate was again below 1% across the tricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}