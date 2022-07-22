Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases surge past 1,400 after five months

The number of actively positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,400 mark on Thursday, as 274 more people tested positive.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 116 fresh cases, up from 98 the day before and highest since 126 on February 9.

Mohali found 89 residents positive, down from 133 on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the number dipped from 102 to 69 since a day ago.

The new cases pushed tricity’s active Covid cases to 1,449, a number never logged since 1,628 positive patients on February 12.

At 580, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 549 and Panchkula with 320.

Those found infected in Chandigarh on Thursday are residents of Sectors 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 56, 63 and 38 (West), Bapu Dham Colony, Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd, Ram Darbar, Faidan and Hallomajra.

In Mohali, 33 of the 89 cases surfaced in Mohali city, 30 in Kharar and 26 in Dera Bassi.

Meanwhile, Panchkula’s positivity rate dropped from 15.6% on Wednesday to 11.6% on Thursday. Similarly, Mohali also saw the proportion of daily samples testing positive dipping from 13.3% to 9.8%. But the figure increased from 7.7% to 8.8% in Chandigarh.

Only 1% positive patients in UT hospitalised

Despite the steady rise in Chandigarh’s active cases, only six (1%) of the 580 positive patients are currently admitted in hospitals.

“Even though the virus transmissibility is extremely high, the hospitalisation and fatality rates are comparatively quite low due to high vaccination coverage in the city. The patients admitted in hospitals are either elderly or have one or the other comorbidities, making them more vulnerable to the virus,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

At PGIMER, at present 11 infected patients, including a child below the age of 12, are admitted. Of them, five are residents of Himachal Pradesh, three are from Punjab, two from Haryana and one is a resident of Chandigarh.

“Of the 11 patients, 10 are in the Covid intensive care unit. People must ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, as the virus is still lethal for the elderly and comorbid people,” said a PGIMER official.