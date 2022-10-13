Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain over 10 for second day in a row

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 01:27 AM IST

The Chandigarh tricity on Wednesday logged more than 10 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time over the past week, as 13 people tested positive

The daily Covid tally, which dropped below 10 only on October 9 and 11 in the past week since Dussehra, included five cases each from Chandigarh and Panchkula, and three from Mohali. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity on Wednesday logged more than 10 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time over the past week, as 13 people tested positive.

The daily tally, which dropped below 10 only on October 9 and 11 in the past week since Dussehra, included five cases each from Chandigarh and Panchkula, and three from Mohali.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload remained unchanged at 68 for the fifth consecutive day. Now, Chandigarh has 32 infected patients, Mohali 28 and Panchkula 13.

