Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain over 10 for second day in a row

The tricity on Wednesday logged more than 10 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time over the past week, as 13 people tested positive.

The daily tally, which dropped below 10 only on October 9 and 11 in the past week since Dussehra, included five cases each from Chandigarh and Panchkula, and three from Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload remained unchanged at 68 for the fifth consecutive day. Now, Chandigarh has 32 infected patients, Mohali 28 and Panchkula 13.